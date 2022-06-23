Sentai Filmworks Licenses 'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? ( Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru ) manga. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime for the summer 2022 anime season. Sentai Filmworks will release the series on home video at a later date.

The anime will premiere on TBS on July 7 and on BS-TBS on July 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The new will they-won't they romance from the creator of Teasing Master Takagi-san is here! Ayumu is in love with his senpai Yaotome, but he's sworn not to confess his feelings until he can beat her at the board game shogi… The problem is, his love is obvious to Yaotome, and she can't stop trying to trick him into breaking his vow! Fall in love again, fans of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , Komi Can't Communicate , and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie !

The anime stars:

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Pokémon: Journeys , Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is designing the characters.

The character Maki's voice actress Kana Hanazawa performs the opening theme song "Kakehiki wa Poker Face" (The Tactic Is a Poker Face), while the character Urushi Yaotome (as voiced by Kanna Nakamura ) performs the ending theme song "50 Centi" (50 cm).

Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019. The manga commemorates Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 60th anniversary.

Source: Sentai Filmworks