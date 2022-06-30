One Piece Odyssey Game's Developer Diary Video Previews Dramatic Scenes, Scramble Area Battles

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC game launches in 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Thursday a developer diary for the One Piece Odyssey game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The video previews Dramatic Scenes and Scramble Area Battles.

The game will launch in 2022.

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) is developing the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is producing it. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) is composing the music.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.