2nd Free! The Final Stroke Film Earns Over 910 Million Yen

The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke has earned over 910 million yen (about US$6.69 million) and sold about 625,000 tickets after 11 weeks in theaters. A special event at Shinjuku Piccadilly revealed on Friday that the franchise is getting a 10th anniversary event in 2023. The franchise 's official website posted a video announcement for the event:

The film opened at #4 on April 22.

The first film opened in Japan in September. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory." The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October.

The Free! franchise about the Iwatobi High School Swim Club includes three television anime seasons that aired in 2013, 2014, and 2018. The High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- prequel film opened in 2015. The Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Bond and Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Promise compilation films opened in April 2017 and July 2017, respectively. The Free! -Take Your Marks- omnibus film of short stories then opened in October 2017.

The franchise 's previous entry was Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume (Dream), which opened on July 5, 2019, and was a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, as well as a "bridge" to the new films.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web