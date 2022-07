Slam Dunk Anime Film's Teaser Video Previews 3DCG Animation

Film opens in Japan on December 3

Toei Animation began streaming on Thursday a teaser video for The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, and it previews the film's 3DCG animation.

The film will open in Japan on December 3.

Inoue is personally directing the film at Toei Animation and writing the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure: , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa is directing the CG, and Yūta Ogura is producing the CG. Kazuo Ogura is directing the art. Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Inoue published his iconic sports manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1990 to 1996 for a total of 31 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime in 1993, and it received four anime film sequels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series, and it describes the story:

Hanamichi Sakuragi is a delinquent with a long history of getting dumped by girls. After enrolling in Shohoku High School, Hanamichi becomes interested in a girl named Haruko who loves the game of basketball.

Viz Media released all 31 volumes of the manga in English.

Cinedigm released Slam Dunk season one, volume one on English dub -only DVD in May 2015. Toei released four DVD volumes of the anime with an English dub in 2005 before ceasing its direct distribution plans in North America.