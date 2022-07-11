Discotek Media Releases Symphogear GX, Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter, Tales of Phantasia Anime on BD on September 27

anime launch on SDBD on same day

Discotek Media announced on Friday that it will release the Symphogear GX , Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter , and Tales of Phantasia anime on Blu-ray Disc on September 27. The company will release the Beelzebub and Saiyuki Reload Gunlock on standard definition Blu-ray Disc, as well as a KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 Steelbook Blu-ray Disc on the same day.

The company's release of Symphogear GX will include omake episodes as well as extra content such as clean opening and ending videos, a music video, trailers, and footage from the anime's premiere event.

Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter is the fifth film in the Urusei Yatsura series. Discotek is releasing the Urusei Yatsura: Only You , Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love , Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever , Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter , and Urusei Yatsura: Always My Darling films with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases. The films debuted between 1983 and 1991. AnimEigo released all five films on DVD. Discotek released the franchise 's second film, Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , on Blu-ray Disc in February 2018. Central Park Media previously released the film on VHS and DVD.

Discotek 's release of Tales of Phantasia will include all original video anime ( OVA ) episodes in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Discotek will release all 60 episodes of Beelzebub in standard definition in Japanese with English subtitles. Discotek previously released the series on DVD in 2016-2017.

The company will release all 26 episodes of Sayiuki Reload Gunlock in Japanese with English subtitiles on standard definition Blu-ray Disc.

Discotek 's release of KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 includes the series' second OVA , and the English dub from Crunchyroll .