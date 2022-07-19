Crunchyroll Reveals Smile of the Arsnotoria TV Anime's English Dub Premiere, Cast

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation , the television anime of Nitroplus ' smartphone role-playing game Warau Arsnotoria , on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub . Zachary Davis is the ADR engineer. Leah Clark is writing the English script.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels on July 6. Crunchyroll debuted the world premiere of the anime's first two episodes at Anime Expo 2022 on July 2.

The game revolves around the teachers and girls at a magic academy. The game's main cast members are also reprising their roles in the anime:

Nitroplus writer Hajime Ninomae is credited for drafting the original story concept from the game, and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is similarly credited for drafting the game's main character designs.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- , Monogatari Series Second Season , Nisekoi ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Midori Gotou ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness , The World Ends with You the Animation ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters for animation. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The other staff members include:

A manga adaptation launched in the July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine on June 9, and that the Famitsu Bunko imprint will publish a novelization.

The game launched at the end of February 2021, after a delay from its planned 2020 launch.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)