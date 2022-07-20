Voice Actor Shōya Chiba Returns to Work After Successful Vocal Cord Surgery

It's time for all the brutal, gross, and horrifying sights of Made in Abyss. Lynzee, and James are here to chat about the new season and get you all caught up on this week's news. ― Is Diving into Made in Abyss Season 2! It's time for all the brutal, gross, and horrifying sights of Made in Abyss. Lynzee, and James are here to chat about the new season and get you all caught up on this week's news. T...