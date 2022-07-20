News
Voice Actor Shōya Chiba Returns to Work After Successful Vocal Cord Surgery
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency Sigma Seven announced on Wednesday that voice actor Shōya Chiba has undergone a successful surgery for nodule removal on his vocal cords, and will gradually return to work beginning this Sunday, July 24.
The voice actor took a hiatus beginning in mid-June due ot the scheduled surgery.
Chiba voices the rapper character Kabetaijin in the recent Ya Boy Kongming! anime. In current and upcoming seasons, he plays the character Kiyotaka Ayanokōji in Classroom of the Elite II, Rein in Beast Tamer, Yūdai Imamura in Blue Lock, and Sōma Shiki in Play It Cool, Guys.
Chiba's other notable recent roles include Shin Nouzen in 86, Subaru Sengoku/Mr. Black in Tiger & Bunny 2, Makio Tanihara in Horimiya, Mizukiyo Minamikawa in Platinum End, Kazuki Aoyama in Tribe Nine, Ange Yuki in Visual Prison, and Yū in Fire Force.
Photo from Sigma Seven.