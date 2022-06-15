News
Voice Actor Shōya Chiba Goes on Hiatus for Vocal Cord Surgery
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent management agency Sigma Seven announced on Wednesday that voice actor Shōya Chiba is taking a hiatus from voice acting work due to a scheduled vocal cord nodule surgery later this month. The agency will announce Chiba's return to work at a later date.
Chiba voices the rapper character Kabetaijin in this season's Ya Boy Kongming! anime. In upcoming seasons, he will play the character Kiyotaka Ayanokōji in Classroom of the Elite II, Rein in Beast Tamer, Yūdai Imamura in Blue Lock, and Sōma Shiki in Play It Cool, Guys.
Chiba's other notable recent roles include Shin Nouzen in 86, Subaru Sengoku/Mr. Black in Tiger & Bunny 2, Makio Tanihara in Horimiya, Mizukiyo Minamikawa in Platinum End, Kazuki Aoyama in Tribe Nine, Ange Yuki in Visual Prison, and Yū in Fire Force.
Photo from Sigma Seven.