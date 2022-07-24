Sasaki and Peeps Novels Get TV Anime

releases novels about man who adopts bird that is sage from another world

The "Natsu no Gakuensai 2022" event for Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J light novel imprint announced on Sunday that writer Buncololi and illustrator Kantoku 's Sasaki and Peeps ( Sasaki and Pichan ) novels are getting a television anime adaptation. Kadokawa streamed a commercial that featured Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki and Aoi Yūki as Pii-chan.

Kantoku also drew an illustration to commemorate the news.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home...his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that...

Kadokawa published the first volume of the novel series in January 2021 with illustrations by Kantoku , and the novels are ongoing. The novels won the Tankōban and the Novel categories of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Pureji Osho also has a manga adaptation that runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

