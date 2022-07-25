Macross Artist Hidetaka Tenjin Receives Comic-Con International's Inkpot Award

Producer Ikezawa: "We are looking at 6 movies as a package" for franchise

― The staff of Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action film of Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya manga, revealed at Comic Con International on Saturday that the film will open in 2023. The film's tagline is "Pegasus will rise." The event showed a "first look" at the film including behind-the-scenes footage. Entertainment news websit...