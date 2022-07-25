'Run Girls, Run!' Idol Unit Disbands on March 31

Voice actress unit Run Girls, Run! , the real-life idol group formed by actresses from the Wake Up, Girls! New Chapter anime, announced on Monday that they are disbanding on March 31, 2023. The members and staff have had discussions regarding the members' futures and concluded that disbanding will lead to further growth for each member.

Run Girls, Run! will begin their fifth anniversary concert tour in Sendai on July 31. The unit will then perform in Osaka on August 13 and Tokyo on September 25.

The group consists of Koko Hayashi , Yūka Morishima , and Nanami Atsugi . The unit is also an in-show idol group in the 2017 Wake Up, Girls! New Chapter anime. The three voice actresses won the roles from the "Avex x 81 Produce Wake Up, Girls! Audition Dai-3-Kai Anisong Vocal Audition" in 2017.

The group performed theme songs for the Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Girly Air Force , and Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody anime.