More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Anime Reveals Cast, Theme Songs, October Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Yūki Kanamaru 's More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ( Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman . ) manga revealed on Monday the main cast, theme song artists, visual, and October premiere.

The main cast includes:

Saori Ōnishi as Akari Watanabe

Seiichirō Yamashita as Jirō Yakuin

Saki Miyashita as Shiori Sakurazaka

Toshiki Masuda as Minami Tenjin

Liyuu will perform the opening theme song "TRUE FOOL LOVE." Nowlu will perform the ending theme song "Stuck on you."

The single for "TRUE FOOL LOVE" will debut on November 2, and the single for "Stuck on you" will launch on November 23.

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Pandora Hearts , Upotte!! ) is serving as the chief director, and Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Monster Girl Doctor ) is directing at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa (Kingdom, Twin Star Exorcists , Upotte!! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Chizuru Kobayashi ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Pandora Hearts ) is designing the characters. Akira Nagasaka is the color key artist, and Naoko Akuzawa (Team TillDawn) is directing the art. Misato Takahata ( Moe ) is the compositing director of photography, and Ichirō Chaen ( Typhoon Graphics ) is editing.

The manga centers on third-year high school student Jirō Yakuin, who gets saddled with his gyaru classmate Akari Watanabe for the class's "marriage training" project about practicing to be a married couple. Jirō is the complete opposite of Akari, but the two know that if they do well they will be able to switch partners to end up with their respective crushes, and so they force themselves to act like the perfect married couple.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the eighth volume on May 2.