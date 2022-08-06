Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime Reveals Teaser, Cast, Staff, 2023 TV Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Miri Mikawa and aki 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series unveiled a teaser trailer, visual, cast, staff, and 2023 television premiere date for the anime on Sunday.

Crunchyroll already announced earlier today at Crunchyroll Expo that it will stream the anime.

The cast inlcudes (from left to right in image above) Yuka Nukui as Anne Halford, Masaaki Mizunaka as Shalle Fen Shalle, Rie Takahashi as Mythril Lid Pod, and Tomoaki Maeno as Hugh Mercury.

Youhei Suzuki ( Urara Meirochō , Planet With , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun , Occult Academy , No. 6 ) is in charge of series composition. Haruko Iizuka ( Umi Monogatari , School-Live! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for animation. Hinako Tsubakiyama ( Sabikui Bisco ) is composing the music. Flying Dog is credited for music production.

Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and Yozora no Udon's manga adaptation, and it descirbes the story:

Anne Halford is a candy crafter determined to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a Silver Sugar Master, a title bestowed only by royalty. In order to travel to the capital and realize her dream, she purchases Challe, a handsome but foul-mouthed fairy, as her bodyguard. Anne wishes to befriend her new companion, but in this kingdom where fairies are treated as property, Challe wants nothing to do with humans. Will this journey with Anne change his mind...?

Writer Mikawa and artist aki launched the novels in April 2010, and ended the series in the 17th volume in February 2015. Alto Yukimura published a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2013 to 2014. Yen Press will release the first volume of the light novels in September.

Yozora no Udon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Yen Press is releasing chapters of the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release.