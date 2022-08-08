Live-Action Rent-A-Girlfriend Show Casts Ryōsuke Sato as Umi Nakano

Sato plays character on date with Chizuru

The staff for the live-action series of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga announced on Sunday that Ryōsuke Sato stars in the show as Umi Nakano, a handsome young man. Kazuya meets Umi while the latter is on a date with Chizuru.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Hapless college first-year Kazuya Kinoshita, reeling from a bad breakup, rents a few hours of friendly companionship at the aquarium with the idol-beautiful and polite Chizuru. But rock bottom might be lower than Kazuya thought! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, and to make matters worse, Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he'd bargained for...

Naniwa Danshi idol group member Ryūsei Ōnishi (live-action Seiho Boys' High School! ) and actress Hiyori Sakurada (live-action Tokyo Ghoul , Twilight) star as the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita and the heroine Chizuru Mizuhara, respectively.

The other cast cast members include:

The anime version's Chizuru voice actress Sora Amamiya also stars in the live-action show. In the live-action series, Nagomi Kinoshita, the grandmother of the main lead Kazuya, is hooked on a particular game, and Amamiya plays a character in that game. Amamiya said that she did not even consider the possibility of being involved in the live-action series, so she was stunned when she was told about the role. She was extremely happy that the entire live-action staff was pleased with her dialogue recording.

Daisuke Yamamoto (Ossan's Love franchise ) and Kazuki Kon are directing, and Kumiko Asō (Marumo no Okite) is writing the scripts. Yūki Munakata is composing the music. The staff finished principal photography in June.

The series premiered on the TV Asahi channel on July 2 at 26:30 a.m. (effectively, July 3 at 2:30 a.m.), and it also debuted on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV channel on July 3 at 11:55 p.m. (10:55 a.m. EDT). It streams on the TVer, GYAO! , dTV , and Hulu services in Japan.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The series received a manga anthology on August 17, 2020.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia. A second season premiered in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on July 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Source: Comic Natalie