Netflix Unveils Romantic Killer Anime's Trailer, Cast, Staff, Theme Song

Netflix unveiled an English-subtitled trailer, cast, staff, and theme song for the anime of Wataru Momose 's Romantic Killer manga on Tuesday.

Rie Takahashi (leftmost in image above) plays protagonist Anzu Hoshino (center left), while Mikako Komatsu (rightmost) plays Riri (center right).

Kazuya Ichikawa ( The World Ends with You the Animation , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor ) is directing the anime at Domerica . Sayuri Ooba ( Sweet Valerian , First Love Monster ) is in charge of series composition, and is also penning scripts alongside Hiroko Fukuda ( Amanchu! Advance , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ). Arisa Matsuura ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor ) is designing the characters. Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono are composing the music. YURiKA will perform the anime's opening theme song "ROMA☆KiRA."

Netflix describes the anime:

Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually.

The series will debut on Netflix on October 27.

Momose launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2002.