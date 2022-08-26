Upotte!! Manga Returns After 3 Years

Manga went on hiatus in December 2019; previously inspired 2012 anime series

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Thursday that Kitsune Tennouji 's Upotte!! manga will resume serialization in the magazine's next issue on September 26, after being on hiatus since December 2019. Tennouji published a one-shot story for the manga in the October issue.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's anime adaptation, and it describes the story:

Kiss kiss, bang bang! The arms race takes on a startling new development when the arms come with heads, legs, and very feminine bodies attached! Yes, at Seishou Academy every girl is literally a lethal weapon, and they're all gunning for the top shot at getting their own personal serviceman! Needless to say, it's going to be difficult for newly recruited human instructor Genkoku to adjust to working with a living arsenal of high caliber cuties with tricky names like FNC (Funko), M 16A4 (Ichiroku), L85A1 (Eru), and SG 550 (Shigu). Especially since many have hair triggers and there's no bulletproof vest that can stop a really determined co-ed! Genkoku will have to rewrite the operator's manual on student/teacher relationships, and pray that his job description won't include having to field strip and reassemble one of his cadets in the dark. But unfortunately (for him) FNC's already thinking about becoming his personal weapon, and she usually gets what she aims for! et ready for explosive situations, amour-piercing rounds, cheap shots galore and one very shell-shocked homeroom instructor!

Tennouji launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2009, and moved it to Shōnen Ace in April 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in February 2020.The manga inspired a net anime adaptation that debuted streaming on Nico Nico Douga in April 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2014.

ennouji's other manga titles include Eden's Bowy , Orfina , and Orfina SAGA . Eden's Bowy inspired a television anime series in 1999, and ADV Films released the anime in North America. CMX Manga published the Orfina manga in English.