I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Songs

7ORDER performs opening 'Growing up'; Pop Shinanaide performs ending 'Rolling Soul Happy Days'

The official website for the television anime of Shobonnu 's I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills . ( Nōmin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta. ) light novel series unveiled the second promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Growing up" by 7ORDER, and reveals the anime's ending theme song "Rolling Soul Happy Days" by Pop Shinanaide/Pop Never Dies. (These are the first anime theme songs by these musical acts.) The video also lists more channels for the anime's premiere.

In addition to the previously revealed premieres on Tokyo MX and Sun TV on October 1, on BS NTV on October 2, and Hokkaido TV on October 5, the anime will now also premiere on AT-X on October 1, and on ABC on October 10.

In the story, a young man named Al Wayne vows to max out all his farm-related skills and become the king of farmers. He finally accomplishes precisely that to live as the best farmer that ever was. However, on the day he mastered these farm-related skills, his life took a completely different direction from farming ...

The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Norihiko Nagahama is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , High-Rise Invasion ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( Chōjikū Robo Meguru ) is designing the characters. Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto are the color key artists. Daisuke Negishi is the art director, while Katsuhisa Takiguchi is credited for art setting. Keisuke Takahashi is the director of photography. Yuichi Goto is the 3D director. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director, while Takurō Iga ( Fuuka , Tsuki ga Kirei , Slow Loop ) is composing the music.

Shobonnu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website on August 2, 2016, and Monster Bunko began publishing the light novel volumes with illustrations by Sogawa on March 30, 2017. Monster Bunko shipped the fifth light novel volume on November 29, 2018. Aki Taruto has been serializing the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gau Gau Monster service, and Futabasha 's Monster Comics imprint published the manga's eighth volume on February 28. The story has over 800,000 copies in circulation.