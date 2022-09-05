×
News
Shinobi no Ittoki Anime Reveals 10 More Cast Members

posted on by Egan Loo
Atsushi Imaruoka, Kenyuu Horiuchi, Kenji Nomura, Kaori Nakamura, more join cast

The official website for TROYCA and DMM Pictures' original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) announced 10 more cast members on Monday. (One of the cast members, Yō Taichi, plays two separate roles.)

The newly announced cast members include:

Atsushi Imaruoka as Gantetsu Suzunone, the head of the Saika ninja and Ryoko's father

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Kisuke Ninokuru, a member of the Upper Ninja Council

Kenji Nomura as Kurōdo Dazai, a member of the Upper Ninja Council

Kaori Nakamura as Yachiyo Mochizuki, a member of the Upper Ninja Council

Hiroki Maeda as Amadeus Yoshinaka Nishina, a member of the Upper Ninja Council

Masashi Nogawa as Enya, a member of the Upper Ninja Council

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Iboro, a member of the Upper Ninja Council

Yuka Nukui as Mandara Samuragōchi, a member of the Upper Ninja Council (who may or may not have a twin or an alter ego)

Yō Taichi as Mandara Samuragōchi, a member of the Upper Ninja Council (who may or may not have a twin or an alter ego)

Kōichi Sōma as Benkei-Musō, a member of the Upper Ninja Hyōjōshū

Yō Taichi as Samon, a member of the Upper Ninja Hyōjōshū

Previously announced cast members include:

Ryota Ohsaka as Ittoki Sakuraba

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tokisada Kaga

Haruka Shiraishi as Kōsetsu

Kikuko Inoue as Yuka Sakuraba

Aoi Yūki as Kirei Kisegawa

Hitomi Sekine as Ryoko Suzunone

Miyu Tomita as Satomi Tsubaki

Taito Ban as Suzaku Ban

Taku Yashiro as Himura Takane

Kan Tanaka as Mitsuzō Moriyama

Naomi Shindoh as Ayaha Tsuge

Masaki Terasoma as Hoō Ban

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Enbi Takane

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kidō Minobe

Yūki Takada as Shione Kо̄zuki

Tomoaki Maeno as Hayato Goshogawara

Masaya Matsukaze as Genji Kajarishi

Mugihito as Jūzen Jiraibо̄

Nanako Mori as Kominami Mitsuhashi

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on October 4, and on BS Asahi on October 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The Crunchyroll Expo 2022 event screened the world premiere of the first two episodes on August 5.

Shuu Watanabe (Aldnoah.Zero, Re:CREATORS, IDOLiSH7) is directing the anime, and Minato Takano (live-action Kakegurui, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Guilty Flag) is in charge of the series scripts. Isamu Suzuki (IDOLiSH7, Bloom Into You) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. TOMISIRO (Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time, Macross Delta, The Dragon Dentist) is composing the music. Both TROYCA and DMM Pictures are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA is animating.

The musical act hockrockb is performing the ending theme song "Oboetate."

DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero, Girls Bravo, Wandering Son) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7, Aldnoah.Zero, RE:CREATORS, and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note.

Sources: Shinobi no Ittoki anime's website, Comic Natalie

