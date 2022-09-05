News
Shinobi no Ittoki Anime Reveals 10 More Cast Members
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for TROYCA and DMM Pictures' original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) announced 10 more cast members on Monday. (One of the cast members, Yō Taichi, plays two separate roles.)
The newly announced cast members include:
Kenyuu Horiuchi as Kisuke Ninokuru, a member of the Upper Ninja Council
Kenji Nomura as Kurōdo Dazai, a member of the Upper Ninja Council
Kaori Nakamura as Yachiyo Mochizuki, a member of the Upper Ninja Council
Hiroki Maeda as Amadeus Yoshinaka Nishina, a member of the Upper Ninja Council
Masashi Nogawa as Enya, a member of the Upper Ninja Council
Kazuyuki Okitsu as Iboro, a member of the Upper Ninja Council
Yuka Nukui as Mandara Samuragōchi, a member of the Upper Ninja Council (who may or may not have a twin or an alter ego)
Yō Taichi as Mandara Samuragōchi, a member of the Upper Ninja Council (who may or may not have a twin or an alter ego)
Kōichi Sōma as Benkei-Musō, a member of the Upper Ninja Hyōjōshū
Yō Taichi as Samon, a member of the Upper Ninja Hyōjōshū
Previously announced cast members include:
Katsuyuki Konishi as Tokisada Kaga
Haruka Shiraishi as Kōsetsu
Kikuko Inoue as Yuka Sakuraba
Taku Yashiro as Himura Takane
Kan Tanaka as Mitsuzō Moriyama
Naomi Shindoh as Ayaha Tsuge
Masaki Terasoma as Hoō Ban
Yasuhiro Mamiya as Enbi Takane
Kenjiro Tsuda as Kidō Minobe
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on October 4, and on BS Asahi on October 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The Crunchyroll Expo 2022 event screened the world premiere of the first two episodes on August 5.
Shuu Watanabe (Aldnoah.Zero, Re:CREATORS, IDOLiSH7) is directing the anime, and Minato Takano (live-action Kakegurui, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Guilty Flag) is in charge of the series scripts. Isamu Suzuki (IDOLiSH7, Bloom Into You) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. TOMISIRO (Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time, Macross Delta, The Dragon Dentist) is composing the music. Both TROYCA and DMM Pictures are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA is animating.
The musical act hockrockb is performing the ending theme song "Oboetate."
DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero, Girls Bravo, Wandering Son) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7, Aldnoah.Zero, RE:CREATORS, and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note.
Sources: Shinobi no Ittoki anime's website, Comic Natalie