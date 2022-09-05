Shinobi no Ittoki Anime Reveals 10 More Cast Members

The official website for TROYCA and DMM Pictures ' original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) announced 10 more cast members on Monday. (One of the cast members, Yō Taichi , plays two separate roles.)

The newly announced cast members include:

as Gantetsu Suzunone, the head of the Saika ninja and Ryoko's father

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Kisuke Ninokuru, a member of the Upper Ninja Council



Kenji Nomura as Kurōdo Dazai, a member of the Upper Ninja Council



Kaori Nakamura as Yachiyo Mochizuki, a member of the Upper Ninja Council



Hiroki Maeda as Amadeus Yoshinaka Nishina, a member of the Upper Ninja Council



Masashi Nogawa as Enya, a member of the Upper Ninja Council



Kazuyuki Okitsu as Iboro, a member of the Upper Ninja Council



Yuka Nukui as Mandara Samuragōchi, a member of the Upper Ninja Council (who may or may not have a twin or an alter ego)



Yō Taichi as Mandara Samuragōchi, a member of the Upper Ninja Council (who may or may not have a twin or an alter ego)



Kōichi Sōma as Benkei-Musō, a member of the Upper Ninja Hyōjōshū

