Crunchyroll Streams Shinobi no Ittoki Anime; Screens World Premiere at Crunchyroll Expo

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream TROYCA and DMM Pictures ' original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) worldwide excluding Asia for the fall 2022 anime season, beginning on October 4.

The Crunchyroll Expo 2022 event will screen the world premiere of the first two episodes on Friday at 3:45 p.m. PDT at the Hime Stage.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on October 4, and on BS Asahi on October 7.

Shuu Watanabe ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS , IDOLiSH7 ) is directing the anime, and Minato Takano (live-action Kakegurui , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Guilty Flag) is in charge of the series scripts. Isamu Suzuki ( IDOLiSH7 , Bloom Into You ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. TOMISIRO ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time , Macross Delta , The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music. Both TROYCA and DMM Pictures are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA is animating.

DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7 , Aldnoah.Zero , RE:CREATORS , and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note .

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)