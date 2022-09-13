Octopath Traveler II RPG Sequel Announced

A sequel to Square Enix 's hit RPG Octopath Traveler was announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. Octopath Traveler II will feature eight new characters in the land of Solistia.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on February 24, 2023. Square Enix previously hinted in March 2019 about a new console game in the series.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. Over 3 million copies of Octopath Traveler sold worldwide. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .