Dropkick on My Devil! TV Anime Staff Plan Crowdfunding Campaign for OVA Episodes

Long-term goal will be to crowdfund 12 episodes to create 4th TV anime season

The official website for the Dropkick on My Devil! television anime announced on Friday that the anime will launch a new crowdfunding project in the future to help fund OVA episodes for the franchise.

The overall goal of the franchise is to crowdfund enough episodes to make an entire fourth season. The staff explained that to make a one- cours (quarter of a year) anime, the production cost is about 300 million yen (about US$2.072 million). The staff explained that they do not have "the power to raise that kind of capital," and so the first goal is to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a new OVA episode. The goal will be 30 million yen (about US$207,200) to produce one episode. The crowdfunding campaign will additionally add one more episode for every additional 30 million yen raised, with plans on screening the episodes at events and streaming the episodes.

If someday the campaign (or campaigns) manage to raise enough money to produce 12 episodes, the episodes will be compiled and will be broadcast as a fourth season of the overall anime.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third season of the anime, premiered on July 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The third season of the anime also had a successful crowdfunding campaign that launched in September 2020 and ended in December 2020. 2,880 backers raised 36,181,238 yen (about US$351,100) for that campaign. A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the title of the season, and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever."

Yukiwo launched the original manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.

