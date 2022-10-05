Do It Yourself!! Anime Casts Kikuko Inoue as Serufu's Mother

Anime premiered on Wednesday

The staff of PINE JAM 's original television anime titled Do It Yourself!! revealed on Thursday that Kikuko Inoue has joined the anime's cast as the main lead Serufu's mother.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on Wednesday. The series is also airing on AT-X , BS11 , and Niigata Sogo Television. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll screened the first episode early at the Crunchyroll Expo event, which took place from August 5-7. The anime also had an advanced screening of the first two episodes on September 18 at Shinjuku Wald 9 .

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.

Yuka Okamoto ( Gleipnir , Princess Resurrection ) is directing the art, and Ryōhei Sataka ( Gleipnir , Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix , Release the Spyce ) of Hifumi,inc. is composing the music. The construction supplies maker Takagi is the "official partner," and Takagi's home city of Sanjō in Niigata prefecture is the "official supporter."

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web