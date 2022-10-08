Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life Anime's Main Cast Revealed

Series premieres in January 2023

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rokujūyon Okazawa 's Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life (The Slow Second Life of the Retired Dark Soldier in His 30s) novel series revealed the show's main cast on Saturday.

The main cast includes: (name romanizations are not confirmed)

Tomokazu Sugita as Dariel



Akane Fujita as Marika



Atsushi Abe as Bashvaza



Tetsuya Kakihara as Gashita



Rumi Okubo as Zeviantes



Akari Kitō as Lady



Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Romeo × Juliet ) is directing the series at Encourage Films . Yoshihide Yuuzumi ( Onee-chan ga Kita ) is the assistant director. Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is handling the script and series composition. Satomi Yonezawa is designing the characters. Tsubasa Ito ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music.

The story centers on Dariel, a soldier in the Dark Lord's army who cannot use magic. Instead, he wields his intellect and initiative as an assistant to one of the Dark Lord's most trusted captains. But when the captain is summarily replaced, Dariel also loses his privileged position and is fired. In disappointment, he retires in a village of humans, getting a new start in life by using his abilities to accept requests for help.

Okazawa began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, and ended it in July 2020. Kodansha began publishing the story in print in August 2019, with art by sage joh .

Rurekuchie launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in August 2019, but moved it to Monthly Young Magazine in April 2021 when Young Magazine the 3rd ceased publication.