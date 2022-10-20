Raven of the Inner Palace TV Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, October 22 Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the television anime of Kōko Shirakawa 's Raven of the Inner Palace ( Kōkyū no Karasu ) novel series on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Mike Haimoto , Emi Lo , Caitlin Glass , Meg McClain , Kara Edwards , Casey Casper , Jack Reeder , Michael Stimac , Tyson Rinehart , Tristan Bonner , Alex Mai , Spencer Liles , Jim Foronda , and Reshel Mae .

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub with Jill Harris as assistant. Jeremy Woods , Kim Morton , Matt Grounds , and Jose Sandoval are the ADR engineers. Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising the English script by writer Alex Mai . Olivia Harris in handling ADR prep.

The anime premiered on October 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama TV anime, Gintama: The Final ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Satomi Ooshima ( Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) is adapting Ayuko 's original character designs for animation. Asami Tachibana ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music.

Queen Bee performs the opening theme song "Mysterious," and krage performs the ending theme song "Natsu no Yuki" (Summer Snow).

The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is known to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.

Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko ( The Earl & the Fairy ) in April 2018. The seventh and final volume shipped on April 21.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced at Anime Expo 2022 that it will release the novel series in English next year.



