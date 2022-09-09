Raven of the Inner Palace TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of Kōko Shirakawa 's Raven of the Inner Palace ( Kōkyū no Karasu ) novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs. Queen Bee performs the opening theme song "Mysterious," and krage performs the ending theme song "Natsu no Yuki" (Winter Snow).

The staff also revealed that Mana Hirata will play Ishiha and Reina Ueda will play Unkajō.

The anime will premiere on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels, and it will also run on Kansai TV . Aniplex Online Fest 2022 will screen part of the first episode on September 24, and lead voice actress Saku Mizuno will appear at the event.

The main cast members include:

Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama TV anime, Gintama: The Final ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Satomi Ooshima ( Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) is adapting Ayuko 's original character designs for animation. Asami Tachibana ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is known to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.

Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko ( The Earl & the Fairy ) in April 2018. The seventh and final volume shipped on April 21.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced at Anime Expo 2022 that it will release the novel series in English next year.



Source: MoCa News