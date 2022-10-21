"Ippon" Again! High School Judo Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Visual, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Yu Muraoka 's "Ippon" Again! ( Mō Ippon! ) manga began streaming a second promotional video for the show on Friday. The website also revealed a new visual and new cast members.

The new cast members include Anna Nagase as Tsumugi Himeno and Yumi Uchiyama as Shino Natsume.

The anime will premiere in January 2023, and stars:

Ken Ogiwara (episode director on Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood , Shadows House ) is directing the anime at BAKKEN RECORD , and Aya Satsuki ( SSSS.GRIDMAN ANOTHER LOAD novel, My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Airi Takekawa ( Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood sub-character design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shun Narita ( The Girl in Twilight , Noblesse ) is composing the music, which Pony Canyon is producing.

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.



Muraoka debuted the ongoing manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018.

