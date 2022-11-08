'Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman' French Animated Film Based on Haruki Murakami Stories Unveils Trailer

Film opens in France in March 2023

French film distributor Gebeka Films began streaming a new trailer on Monday for Saules aveugles, femme endormie ( Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman ), a French animated film based on Japanese author Haruki Murakami's short stories. The trailer reveals the film's March 22, 2023 opening date in France.

The film screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year on June 15.

The film is based on six short stories from three of Murakami's short story collections: Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman , The Elephant Vanishes , and After The Quake .

Source: Catsuka