Takahiro, VTuber Designer Mika Pikazo Collaborate on New Multimedia Project

A teaser website launched on Tuesday for manga author Takahiro and VTuber designer Mika Pikazo 's "Engeki" (Theater) Girls Project multimedia project titled World Dai Star . The website revealed the project's teaser visual:

Takahiro will write the project's original story, and Pikazo will design the original characters. The project will release more details on its scheduled YouTube livestream on November 27 at 19:30 JST (5:30 a.m. EST). The project will launch next year.

The livestream will feature voice actors Manaka Iwami , Ikumi Hasegawa , Maria Naganawa , Minami Tanaka , Reina Kondo and Shuka Saitō as guests.

Takahiro and strelka launched the Hinowa ga CRUSH! ( HINOWA ga YUKU! ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2017, and ended the series on June 24.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The 15-volume manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and ended with its 10th volume.

Takahiro and Yōhei Takemura launched the Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 11th volume on September 2. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Pikazo is best known for designing the Virtual YouTubers Kaguya Luna and Hakos Baelz, as well as Fate/Grand Order 's Sei Shounagon. Pikazo also designed the protagonists in Nintendo 's Fire Emblem Engage game.

Image Ⓒ Sirius/Project WDS

Sources: World Dai Star's website, Comic Natalie