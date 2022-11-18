Lupin Zero Net Anime Casts Tasuku Hatanaka as Lupin, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jigen

6-episode anime debuts on December 16

The staff for Wright Film and TMS Entertainment 's Lupin Zero net anime series announced on Friday the main cast and December 16 debut.

The main cast includes:

Tasuku Hatanaka as Lupin



Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jigen



HIDIVE will begin streaming the six-episode anime on December 16. The anime is having its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Daisuke Sakō ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 chief animation director, Lupin III Italian Game animation director) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Sk8 the Infinity , Valvrave the Liberator ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asami Taguchi ( Lupin III Italian Game , Lupin III: Part IV character design assistant) is designing the characters. Yoshihide Otomo ( INU-OH , Otona no Ikkyū-san ) is composing the music. Seiichi Shirato ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is credited for setting research.

The new anime will tell the story of Lupin III as a youth, combining both stories from the original manga with new stories. The show will take place in 1960.

Image: Original Work: Monkey Punch © TMS

Source: Press release