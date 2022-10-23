TMS Reveals Lupin Zero 6-Episode Net Anime Premiering in December

Wright Film and TMS Entertainment revealed on Monday that they are producing a six-episode net anime series titled Lupin Zero that will stream starting in December. The companies will reveal the cast, theme song information, and streaming services at a later date. The anime will have its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on November 18-20.

Daisuke Sakō ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 chief animation director, Lupin III Italian Game animation director) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Sk8 the Infinity , Valvrave the Liberator ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asami Taguchi ( Lupin III Italian Game , Lupin III: Part IV character design assistant) is designing the characters. Yoshihide Otomo ( INU-OH , Otona no Ikkyū-san ) is composing the music. Seiichi Shirato ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is credited for setting research.

The new anime will tell the story of Lupin III as a youth, combining both stories from the original manga with new stories. The show will take place in 1960.

Image: Original Work: Monkey Punch © TMS

Source: Press release