TMS Reveals Lupin Zero 6-Episode Net Anime Premiering in December
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wright Film and TMS Entertainment revealed on Monday that they are producing a six-episode net anime series titled Lupin Zero that will stream starting in December. The companies will reveal the cast, theme song information, and streaming services at a later date. The anime will have its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on November 18-20.
Daisuke Sakō (Lupin the Third: Part 5 chief animation director, Lupin III Italian Game animation director) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Sk8 the Infinity, Valvrave the Liberator) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asami Taguchi (Lupin III Italian Game, Lupin III: Part IV character design assistant) is designing the characters. Yoshihide Otomo (INU-OH, Otona no Ikkyū-san) is composing the music. Seiichi Shirato (Lupin the Third: Part 5, Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone) is credited for setting research.
The new anime will tell the story of Lupin III as a youth, combining both stories from the original manga with new stories. The show will take place in 1960.
Image: Original Work: Monkey Punch © TMS
