HIDIVE to Stream Lupin Zero Net Anime on December 16
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will stream Wright Film and TMS Entertainment's Lupin Zero net anime series, starting on December 16.
The six-episode anime will premiere in December. The companies will reveal the cast, theme song information, and streaming services at a later date. The anime will have its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on November 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Daisuke Sakō (Lupin the Third: Part 5 chief animation director, Lupin III Italian Game animation director) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Sk8 the Infinity, Valvrave the Liberator) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asami Taguchi (Lupin III Italian Game, Lupin III: Part IV character design assistant) is designing the characters. Yoshihide Otomo (INU-OH, Otona no Ikkyū-san) is composing the music. Seiichi Shirato (Lupin the Third: Part 5, Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone) is credited for setting research.
The new anime will tell the story of Lupin III as a youth, combining both stories from the original manga with new stories. The show will take place in 1960.
Source: Press release