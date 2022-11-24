Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Project Gets New Original Video Anime Episode

Episode to play in theaters in Japan next summer

A live-streamed special for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club project announced a new original video anime episode on Thursday. The new episode is slated to play in theaters next summer. (The wording of the Japanese announcement does not specify the number of episodes.)

The first season of the main anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered on April 2. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Nijigasaki High School is known for their diverse subjects and the freedom they give to students. Second-year student Yu Takasaki has been turned on to the charms of school idols, so she knocks on the door of the School Idol Club with her friend, Ayumu Uehara. Sometimes friends, sometimes rivals, the members of this club each contribute their own thoughts and motivations to the group.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project " (PDP).

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , was once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino was also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Tomoyuki Kawamura ( Good Luck Girl! , Mitsuboshi Colors , Kamigami no Asobi - Ludere deorum ) directed the first season at Sunrise . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takumi Yokota ( Pupipō! , Mitsuboshi Colors ) designed the characters.

Nijiyon ~ Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma, Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff of the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club project, is also inspiring a short television anime next January.