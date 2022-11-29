Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer Day in the Life, Moscow 2160 Manga Start Simultaneous Serializations in December

This year's December issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Kumo Kagyu 's two new manga series titled Goblin Slayer Day in the Life (pictured below on left), and Moscow 2160 (pictured below on right) will start simultaneous serializations in the magazine's January 2023 volume on December 23.

Daichi Matsuse ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , story and art) is drawing the Goblin Slayer Day in the Life manga. The manga will cover the story from the Goblin Slayer novel's 12 volumes, and will focus on the adventurers' development as they live their everyday life.

Kōtarō Sekine ( Ninja Slayer Kills ) is drawing the Moscow 2160 manga. In the story, the Cold War has continued for two centuries. In this world of mechanized rogues and conspiracies, there is a "cleaner."

Goblin Slayer illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki is designing the characters for both manga series.

Kagyu and so-bin 's ( Overlord ) latest novel series Blade & Bastard will publish on December 9 by DRECOM Media. J-Novel Club licensed the novel and will publish it simultaneously in English with the Japanese release.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series. The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub . The anime will get a second season.