World is Still Beautiful's Dai Shiina Launches New Manga Mini-Series

Manga centers on ordinary girl trying to make it in entertainment industry

The first 2023 issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Dai Shiina will launch a new manga mini-series titled Shining Star ( Kagayakeru Hoshi ) in the magazine's second 2023 issue on December 20.

The manga is about an ordinary girl born into a family of world-famous performers, and she tries to be a star in her own right in the dazzling world of entertainment.

Shiina wrote two one-shots for the Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii manga (pictured right) in 2009 and 2011 in Hana to Yume , and then launched the full series in the same magazine in 2012. The series ended in May 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with the title The World Is Still Beautiful . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015.

Shiina also wrote the two-volume Fushigi no Maria-kun manga and the one-volume Arashi to Doctor manga.