Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast

The staff of the television anime of FUNA 's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement ( Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu ) light novel series revealed more cast and a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the opening theme song.

The new cast includes Ruriko Aoki and Yūji Kameyama as Colette's mother Elinu and father Tobias, respectively. Additionally, Kenyuu Horiuchi will voice the "beckoning cat" named "Sore."

The anime stars:

Kaori Maeda will also make her singing debut, performing the anime's opening theme song "Hikatta Coin ga Shimesu Kata" (How the Shining Coin is Revealed).

The anime will premiere on the " Animazing !!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV, and on TV Asahi in Japan in January 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, including the Indian subcontinent, but excluding the rest of Asia starting on January 7.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Mitsuha is an 18-year-old girl who's often mistaken for a middle schooler due to her childlike face and small stature. The story begins when she loses her parents and her older brother at the same time in an accident and ends up all alone in the world. She fails her university entrance exams due to the shock of losing her family. There are people who are after her parents' insurance money. She doesn't know whether she should go to college or start working. There are also lots of expenses to worry about, including living expenses and the cost of maintaining the house. One day, as she worries about how she'll survive, she's given the “World Jumping” ability by a mysterious being that allows her to go back and forth between “this world” and an “isekai”! Now that she has this ability, she comes up with a plan for the future in which she saves 1 billion yen in each world for a total of 2 billion yen (80,000 gold coins)! That's right. This is a plan for a girl with no one to rely on to live apeaceful, stable retired life in the future!

Hiroshi Tamada ( Macross Delta episode director) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Akihiko Inari ( Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality ) is in charge of series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Plunderer ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation.

FUNA ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ) launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2015, and Kodansha published the first novel in print with illustrations by Tōzai in June 2017. Keisuke Motoe launched the manga adaptation in the " Suiyōbi no Sirius " web magazine on Niconico in June 2017.

