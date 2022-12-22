Tomo-chan is a Girl Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub on January 4

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of Fumita Yanagida 's Tomo-chan Is a Girl! ( Tomo-chan wa Onna no Ko! ) manga at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 4, the same day that it premieres in Japan. The anime will also stream with English subtitles on the same day.

The English cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub . The anime will also get dubs in German, French, and Russian.

The anime will premiere on January 4 with Crunchyroll streaming it as it airs. This year's Anime NYC event screened the world premiere of the first two episodes on November 19. The anime's website lists six Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes with a total of 13 episodes.

The cast includes:

Rie Takahashi as Tomo Aizawa

as Tomo Aizawa Kaito Ishikawa as Junichiro Kubota

as Junichiro Kubota Sally Amaki as Carol Olston (in Japanese and English)

as Carol Olston (in Japanese English) Rina Hidaka as Misuzu Gundo

as Misuzu Gundo Kōhei Amasaki as Kosuke Misaki

as Kosuke Misaki Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tatsumi Tanabe

Hitoshi Namba is directing the anime at Lay-duce with assistant director Noriko Hashimoto . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is serving as the head writer, and Shiori Hiraiwa is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Horimiya , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , 2019's Fruits Basket ) is composing the music.

More staff members include:

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Boyish high school girl Tomo Aizawa finally manages to tell her childhood friend Jun that she's got a crush on him. Unfortunately, her confession goes right over his head—he didn't even realize she was a girl until middle school, and even now, Jun still thinks of her as a bro! How can Tomo-chan possibly convince him otherwise and win Jun's heart?

Yanagida launched the manga as a four-panel manga on Seikaisha 's "Twi4" (Twitter 4-koma ) Twitter account, beginning in April 2015, and it continued on the company's Saizensen website. The manga won Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico 's second Tsugi ni Kuru Web Manga Awards in 2015.

The manga ended in its eighth volume, which shipped in September 2019.

Source: Press release