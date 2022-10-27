Anime NYC Screens Premieres for Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Laid-Back Camp the Movie, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will screen the world premiere of the first two episodes of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! television anime, and the U.S. premiere of the Laid-Back Camp the Movie ( Eiga Yurukyan△ , pictured right) anime film, ahead of the newly announced stream on its service, at this year's Anime NYC event. The company will also screen the simulcast premieres of the Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World , The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World , and The tale of outcasts anime.

In addition, Crunchyroll will host a panel for Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : Scarlet Bonds) anime film. Producers Kо̄hei Eguchi and Mika Iwahashi from 8-Bit and producer Bungo Kondō from Bandai Namco Filmworks will be in attendance. Theme song performers MindaRyn and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform.

There will also be a Mob Psycho 100 III panel featuring Mob's voice actor Setsuo Ito .

The screening dates and times are:

November 18 at 4:00 p.m. - Laid-Back Camp the Movie

November 18 at 8:00 p.m. - The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World , The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World , and The tale of outcasts

, and November 19 at 5:00 p.m. - Tomo-chan Is a Girl! , Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

All screenings will take place at Panel Room 4 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Anime NYC will screen the world premiere of the High Card anime with original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , and producer Hiroki Okamoto . The event will also host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi , Shigeto Koyama , and Sushio , Studio Orange 's chief producer Waki Kiyotaka and producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase , Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino , Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida , Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura , and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama .

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City's Javits Center.

Sources: Press releases, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)