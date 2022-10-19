Anime NYC Hosts Attack on Titan Manga Creator Hajime Isayama

Isayama signs autographs, holds panel in 1st U.S. appearance in November

Kodansha and the staff of Anime NYC announced on Wednesday that Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama will attend this year's event in November. This marks Isayama's first event in the U.S. He will have an autograph signing on November 18. Then, he will talk about Attack on Titan on the event's Main Stage on November 19. Anime NYC will reveal information regarding tickets for the signing and panel in early November.

Kodansha will also host a booth featuring an Attack on Titan activation at the event.

Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The manga inspired the first television anime season in April 2013. The second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. The season's Part 2 premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel in January. The anime's "Part 3," the "conclusion," will air on the NHK -General channel in 2023.

Anime NYC will screen the world premiere of the High Card anime with original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno , and producer Hiroki Okamoto . The event will also host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi , Shigeto Koyama , and Sushio , Mob Psycho 100 voice actor Setsuo Ito , Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase , Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino , Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida , and Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura .

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at the Javits Center.

Source: Press release