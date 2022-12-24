Rock Band Six Lounge Performs New Ending Theme for My Hero Academia Anime

Ending theme for 6th season's 2nd part premieres on January 7

The latest episode of the My Hero Academia anime revealed on Saturday that three-member rock band Six Lounge will perform the new ending theme song "Kita Kaze" (North Wind) for My Hero Academia anime's sixth season. The new song will debut with the show's second cours (quarter of a year) on January 7. TOHO animation is streaming a preview video for the next episode, which previews the song.

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season will air for two continuous cours for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. Toonami is airing the anime.

The new season has so far adapted the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga, which features an all-out war between heroes and villains. SUPER BEAVER performs the current opening theme song "Hitamuki," and Kiro Akiyama performs the current ending theme song "SKETCH."

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan on June 16-19. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.