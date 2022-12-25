The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime's 3rd Video Unveils More Staff

The official website for the television anime of Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) light novel series posted the anime's second key visual and third promotional video on Sunday. The video previews the ending theme song "Only for You" by Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami .

The newly announced staff members include:

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and its manga adaptation. Yen Press describes the story:

Despite her supposed ineptitude with regular magic, Princess Anisphia defies the aristocracy's expectations by developing “magicology,” a unique magical theory based on memories from her past life. One day, she witnesses the brilliant noblewoman Euphyllia unjustly stripped of her title as the kingdom's next monarch. That's when Anisphia concocts a plan to help Euphyllia regain her good name-which somehow involves them living together and researching magic! Little do these two ladies know, however, that their chance encounter will alter not only their own futures, but those of the kingdom...and the entire world!

Other cast members include:

Ai Kakuma as Illya Coral

as Illya Coral Shogo Sakata as Algard von Palletia

as Algard von Palletia Hina Yomiya as Lainie Cyan

as Lainie Cyan Yū Sasahara as Tilty Claret

Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl , Ahiru no Sora ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , the writer of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series, is in charge of the series scripts. Naomi Ide ( Riddle Story of Devil , Kan Colle , Domestic Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

HaNaTan will perform the show's opening theme song "Arc-en-Ciel."

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 4 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , Kansai TV , and BS11 . The show will stream in Japan on ABEMA .

Piero Karasu began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa published the fifth novel volume on August 20.

Harutsugu Nadaka launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 26.

Yen Press published the first novel on April 12, and published the second novel volume on August 16. Yen Press published the first volume of the manga on May 24, and published the second volume of the manga on September 6. The fourth novel volume and the manga's fourth compiled book volume will publish on April 18 and June 20, respectively.

Sources: The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess anime's website (link 2), Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.