NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime's New Video Previews Aimer, amazarashi's Theme Songs

Anime premieres on January 7 in Japan

A live-streamed special for NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of Square Enix and Platinum Games ' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, debuted a new "Promotion File 009" video on Wednesday. The video announces and previews Aimer 's opening theme song "escalate" and amazarashi 's "Antinomy." ("Antinomy" is played first in the video.)

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

The anime's cast includes:

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 7 at 24:00 (effectively, January 8 at midnight or January 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST). It will then run on other television channels. The anime will also stream on DMM TV and dAnime Store in Japan starting on January 7, and on other streaming services in Japan starting January 10. Crunchyroll will stream the anime, although it has not yet confirmed when it will start streaming.

The NieR:Automata game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game launched on Nintendo Switch on October 6. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of over 7 million.

Source: Comic Natalie