Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 19-25

The final episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru 's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, December 23 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.

The Looking for Magical DoReMi anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, December 24 at 1:00 a.m. and it earned a 0.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)