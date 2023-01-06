News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 19-25
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Spy×Family final episode earns 2.3%, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 2nd season rerun earns 2.6%
The final episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, December 23 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.
The Looking for Magical DoReMi anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, December 24 at 1:00 a.m. and it earned a 0.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 25 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 24 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.0
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 25 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|December 24 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 24 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 25 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|December 25 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 24 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 2nd season (rerun)
|NTV
|December 24 (Sat)
|0:55
|30 min.
|2.6
|Spy×Family (final episode)
|TV Tokyo
|December 24 (Sat)
|23:15
|30 min.
|2.3
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 24 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)