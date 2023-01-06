×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 19-25

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Spy×Family final episode earns 2.3%, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 2nd season rerun earns 2.6%

The final episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, December 23 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.8% rating.

The Looking for Magical DoReMi anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, December 24 at 1:00 a.m. and it earned a 0.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 25 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.0
Detective Conan NTV December 24 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 25 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV December 24 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi December 24 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
One Piece Fuji TV December 25 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.3
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi December 25 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 24 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 2nd season (rerun) NTV December 24 (Sat) 0:55 30 min. 2.6
Spy×Family (final episode) TV Tokyo December 24 (Sat) 23:15 30 min. 2.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 24 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 12-18
