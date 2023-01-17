Inu-Oh, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime, Oni: Thunder God's Tale Animated Show Nominated for 50th Annual Annie Awards (Updated)

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the nominees of its 50th Annual Annie Awards on Tuesday. Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH received nominations in the Best Indie Feature and Best Writing - Feature categories. Studio Trigger 's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was nominated in the Best Storyboarding - TV/Media category. Tatsunoko Production 's Exception anime received a nomination in the Best Direction - TV/Media category.

California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series received nominations in the Best TV/Media – Limited Series, Best Character Animation - TV/Media, Best Direction - TV/Media, Best Character Design - TV/Media , Best Music - TV/Media, Best Production Design - TV/Media categories.

The Simpsons was also nominated in the Best TV/Media - Mature category for its Treehouse of Horror XXXIII episode, which featured a parody of Death Note by South Korean animation studio DR Movie . DR Movie has assisted with the production of hundreds of anime titles, including background art and in-between animation for Madhouse 's Death Note anime.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 25 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

No anime won awards last year.

Update: Added Exception . Thanks, GATSU.

Sources: Annie Awards' website, Deadline