Deemo Memorial Keys Anime Film Screens in U.S. on February 2

Eleven Arts announced on Tuesday that it will begin screening DEEMO Memorial Keys ( Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku ), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, in select theaters in the U.S. on February 2. The company began streaming English-dubbed and English-subtitled trailers. The former reveals the English dub cast.

The English cast includes:

A gentle story that will touch your heart. Deemo, a mysterious lonely character that plays a piano in a castle. One day, a girl who has lost her memory comes falling from the sky. A gentle, ephemeral story of love spun by Deemo, the girl, the mystical residents of the castle, and a tree that grows with the sound of the piano.

The film debuted in Japan on February 25.

The film's cast includes:

Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G produced the film. Jun'ichi Fujisaku was credited as executive director for the film, with Shūhei Matsushita credited as director, and Yoshihiro Hiramine credited as assistant director. Fujisaku also penned the script alongside Bun'Ō Fujisawa, and Mebachi designed the characters. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero ) composed the film's theme song, and 14-year-old third-year middle school student Hinano Takashima performed the theme song "Yubikiri-Genman." Pony Canyon produced the anime film.

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and launched for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.

