Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 16-22

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, January 22 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

