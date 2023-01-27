News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Okaa-san to Issho movie aired on January 22 with 0.4% rating
The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, January 22 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 22 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.6
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 21 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 22 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 22 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|January 21 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 21 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 21 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|January 22 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 21 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|2.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 21 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)