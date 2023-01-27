×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Okaa-san to Issho movie aired on January 22 with 0.4% rating

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, January 22 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 22 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.6
Detective Conan NTV January 21 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 22 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.0
One Piece Fuji TV January 22 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV January 21 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi January 21 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 21 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi January 22 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 21 (Sat) 9:00 20 min. 2.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 21 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 9-15
