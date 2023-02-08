Hoshikuzu Telepath TV Anime Reveals Staff, Visual, 2023 Premiere

An official website opened on Thursday for the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma 's Hoshikuzu Telepath ( Stardust Telepath ) manga, and it reveals the staff, visual, and 2023 premiere.

Kaori ( Yuyushiki , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi . Kaori and Natsuko Takahashi ( Comic Girls ) are in charge of series composition. Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume on October 27.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

