Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Reveals More Cast

Yuki Sakurai, Minori Hagiwara, Kaisei Kamimura, Seira Anzai, Rico Nagase, Honoka Kawasaki join cast

Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia

Yuki Sakurai as Usako Kurashiki

Minori Hagiwara as Yui Shiromaru

Kaisei Kamimura as Tao Ukegawa

Seira Anzai as Kanami Anamizu

Rico Nagase as Motoko Kanikawa

Honoka Kawasaki as Mina Nono

This year's 14th issue of'smagazine revealed more cast members for the live-action film of's) () manga on Monday. The new cast members include:

The film will open in Japan in June.

Nana Mori ( Weathering With You , live-action Liar x Liar ) and Daiken Okudaira (Mother, Sōchō Shihatsu no Sappūkei) star as the two leads Isaki Magari and Ganta Nakami, respectively. Chihiro Ikeda (Tokyo Rendezvous, Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-Husbands, Creepy, Startup Girls) is directing. United Productions is planning and producing the project, and Pony Canyon is distributing.

The manga is set in Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture, and the production filmed on location at the city for about a month between July and August.

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. Nakami discovers that the observatory, once used by the defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Nakami and his new friend Isaki Magari find comfort in each other while coping with insomnia. No one goes near the astronomy tower due to dark rumors about the fate of the last astronomy club members. Nakami and his classmate Magari decide it's their insomniacs' sanctuary. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow the unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club…

licensed the manga, and will release its first compiled book volume on March 21. The company describes the manga:

Ojiro launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th volume on January 12.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on April 10. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.