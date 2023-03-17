The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals October Premiere, More Cast

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Kotei Kobayashi 's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novels revealed a promotional video and the anime's October premiere on Friday.

The staff also revealed more cast:

Fairouz Ai as Nelia Cunningham

as Nelia Cunningham Miyuri Shimabukuro as Karla Amatsu

as Karla Amatsu Manaka Iwami as Sakuna Memoir

©Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee

The anime stars:

Tomori Kusunoki as Terakomari Gandesblood

as Terakomari Gandesblood Sayumi Suzushiro as Villhaze

as Villhaze Yōko Hikasa as Karen Helvetius

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Wave, Listen to Me! , Fire Force ) is directing the series at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is handling series composition. Tomoyuki Shimoya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

Kobayashi published the first light novel volume with illustrations by Riichu in January 2020. The 10th volume shipped on January 25.

Original artist Riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's second volume on January 25.

Source: Press release