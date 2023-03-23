Live-Action My Happy Marriage Film Reveals Tao Tsuchiya as Miyo's Mother

Film opened at #1 in Japan last Friday

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series revealed on Wednesday that Tao Tsuchiya stars in the film as Miyo's mother Sumi (left in image below).

The film opened in Japan last Friday, March 17. The film sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend.

Ren Meguro from the idol group Snow Man stars as Kiyoka, while Mio Imada stars as Miyo. Ayuko Tsukahara directed the film, with a script by Tomoe Kanno.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

The novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation by Kinema Citrus .

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.