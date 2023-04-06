Ichijinsha Launches New 'Echo' Web Manga Brand

Brand to produce works targeted towards women with themes of empathy, pleasure

Ichijinsha is launching a new web manga brand "Echo" with e-book distribution service Comic Seymour. The brand will produce works targeted towards 20-40-year-old women with the themes of "empathy and pleasure." Specifically, there is a focus on love stories that empathize with common worries and stresses for women, and works that provide pleasure through refreshing development. Comic Seymour and other services will distribute the manga.

The brand's serialized works include Mogusu and Miyako Miyano's Niehime to Konin no Migawari О̄jo wa Teikoku de Saiai to Naru ( Marriage of Sacrificial Princess ), Shio Usui 's Watashi wa Haruta-kun ni Koi Nante Shinai ( I'm Not in Love with Haruta-Kun ), Antique and Miyako Miyano's Ryūjin no Saiaikon ~ Suterareta Himeko no Kо̄fuku na Yomeiri ~ ), and Kasane Otoshima and Waze's Migawari Seijo wa Mо̄doku Kо̄tei to Saitaka no Tsugai wo Mezashimasu .

Ichijinsha was founded in August 1992 as a manga editing company, and began publishing manga in 1998. The publisher merged with publishing company Issaisha in 2001, from which it acquired the Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine. Ichijinsha also publishes such magazines as Comic Rex , Comic Yuri Hime , gateau , Manga 4-Koma Palette , Comic POOL , and Febri . The company also publishes such manga as Saiyuki Reload Blast , Yuruyuri , Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii , Citrus , and Masamune-kun's Revenge . Ichijinsha additionally publishes light novels.

Kodansha acquired publisher Ichijinsha in October 2016, purchasing all of the company's stocks and making Ichijinsha into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web